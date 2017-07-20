Holcim (Azerbaijan) ends 2016 on loss

+ ↺ − 16 px

As at the end of 2016, Holcim (Azerbaijan) OJSC’s assets stood at AZN 342.561 million, down 5.62% from previous year, APA reports.

According to OJSC, AZN 311.076 million of assets is long-term, of which AZN 286.976 million fell to share of property, plant and equipment. AZN 31.484 million is short-term assets.

Liabilities rose 3.08% to AZN 221,391,715, including AZN 180,203,548 – long-term assets, AZN 41,188,167 – short-term assets.

As at the end of the reporting period, the OJSC should pay dividends in the amount of AZN 57.916 million, while it was to pay AZN 63.139 million as at the end of 2015.

Authorized capital remained unchanged at AZN 31,812,880, total capital dropped 18.23% to AZN 121,168,793.

The OJSC ended 2016 on loss of AZN 27,008,144.

News.Az

News.Az