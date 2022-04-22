Holding 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha is of ‘political significance’: MP

Holding the Fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis in the city of Shusha during the ‘Year of Shusha’ declared in the country is of political significance, MP Arzu Naghiyev told News.Az.

The Congress will contribute to further strengthening the activities of Azerbaijanis around the world in an organized manner, Naghiyev noted.

“In Shusha, our countrymen living in Europe, America and around the world will make serious decisions. Holding such an event in Shusha is commendable,” he added.

The 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis kicked off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on Friday.

The two-day congress will be the first major meeting of the Azerbaijani diaspora after the liberation of Karabakh, which has demonstrated high organization and unity in recent years and played a special role in informing the international community about the realities of Azerbaijan.

Important decisions that will determine the activities of the diaspora will be made at the Victory Congress.

The event brings together nearly 400 representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora from 65 countries.

