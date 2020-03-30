Holding elections in occupied Nagono-Karabakh threatens OSCE’s peace efforts: OPINION

+ ↺ − 16 px

The so-called “parliamentary and presidential elections”, which will be held on March 31 in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia are illegal

The article, headlined “Cancel Illegal Elections In Nagorno-Karabakh”, notes that “only Armenians know about the self-proclaimed republic in this region, and no country, including Armenia, has recognized it.”

Touching upon the occupation by Armenia of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and other surrounding districts, the author provided detailed information about the living conditions of over a million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs, as well as about the Khojaly Genocide.

The reporter also expressed his concern about the fact that Armenia, which has its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh, will be sending 300 election observers to Karabakh despite the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of these observers may spread the coronavirus,” he said. “Both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh spend more money, borrowed from Russia, on troops and weapons rather than on healthcare. Hence, the health system is in poor condition and is unable to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The article stresses that although Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared a state of emergency in the country on March 16 and asked citizens to refrain from travelling to Nagorno-Karabakh and vice-versa, the separatist regime is insisting on holding the so-called elections.

The author said Armenians in both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh must realize that the occupation of Azerbaijan’s land, including Nagorno-Karabakh, did not bring any major benefits.

“It brought only economic hardships and made their country heavily debt-ridden. Armenia is now one of the most militarized countries in the world. The United Nations Security Council has already asked Armenia to withdraw its troops from Azerbaijani territories through its four 1993 resolutions. Withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a precondition for peace. Azerbaijan has already offered the highest level of autonomy to Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“For many centuries, Azerbaijanis and Armenians lived in peace and harmony. If Armenia makes peace with Azerbaijan, it will benefit a lot in many ways. It can allocate the money that it is using now on weapons for economic development and prosperity. The occupation has proved that it is not beneficial for Armenia anymore,” the reporter added.

News.Az

News.Az