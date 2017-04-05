Hollande: France will work hard to resolve the Karabakh conflict

French President Francois Hollande has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Oxu.Az, the letter says: "Dear Mr. President,

"February 21 marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France.

"I am glad that during these 25 years our countries have built up constantly developing strong ties.

"The density of our political dialogue, the wealth of trade and economic ties, as well as achievements in the field of culture and universities, exemplified by the France-Azerbaijan University, prove the dynamics and potential of our ties.

"I hope that our countries will continue to follow this path and further strengthen ties for the establishment of real cooperation.

"You can be sure that France will continue active work in the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group and fulfill its obligations for the consistent settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which will benefit the whole region, through negotiations.

"Mr. President, I want to assure you of my deep respect toward you."

News.Az

