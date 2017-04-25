Hollande: No military solution to Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President of France Francois Hollande said at a commemorative event on the 102nd anniversary of the so-called “Armenian genocide,” APA reported citing 1in.am.

“The conflict claims the lives of young people every year. The conflict has recently escalated, clashes began to occur more often,” said the French president. “The parties have been negotiating for more than 23 years, but we need to find a solution since the status quo is unacceptable. There is no military solution to the conflict.”



Recalling France’s involvement in the negotiation process, Hollande stressed that France, as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country, is striving to find a solution to the conflict.



The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered its modern phase when the Armenian SRR made territorial claims against the Azerbaijani SSR in 1988.



A fierce war broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. As a result of the war, Armenian armed forces occupied some 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory which includes Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts (Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan), and over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people.

News.Az

