Hollywood star Rick Moranis almost unrecognisable during rare New York City outing

A blockbuster comedy legend popped out to grab some groceries in New York City this week. Photo: Backgrid

Rick Moranis, the beloved Hollywood star who stepped away from his film career in the 90s, was recently spotted on a rare outing in New York City.

At 71, Moranis, known for iconic roles in Ghostbusters and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, was nearly unrecognizable, dressed in a bulky brown jacket, corduroy trousers, gloves, and dark shades. A green flat cap completed his low-key look, further obscuring his identity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Ghostbusters star turned his back on his film career and fame over 25 years ago, after his wife’s tragic death from cancer, to focus on looking after their two kids.Ann Belsky, a successful costume and make-up designer, was only in her mid-thirties when she died from breast cancer in 1991.Moranis’ last onscreen film credit was in 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, the final sequel he appeared in for the popular family comedy franchise started with Honey, I Shrunk the Kids in 1989.After kick-starting his career on sketch comedy show Second City Television in his native Canada, which also provided launching pads for the likes of John Candy and Schitt’s Creek co-stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, the comedian and actor picked up movie work.Following Strange Brew and Streets of Fire, he also performed scene-stealing and leading turns in Ghostbusters and its sequel, Parenthood, Spaceballs, Little Shop of Horrors and The Flintstones live-action film, where he played Barney Rubble.In the photographs, the star appeared to be on a trip to the supermarket, carrying a reusable black bag with him.He was also listening to something via white wired earphones as he walked along with a thoughtful expression.Although it has been reported that Moranis retired from Hollywood years ago, the actor set the record straight in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that he is just much more ‘picky’ over the roles he takes on now.‘I took a break, which turned into a longer break,’ he told the publication. ‘But I’m interested in anything that I would find interesting. I still get the occasional query about a film or television role and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest, I’ll probably do it.’

News.Az