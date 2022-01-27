Holocaust is one of most heinous crimes of our time – Azerbaijani MFA

The Holocaust is one of the most heinous crimes of our time, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry tweeted on the occasion of the Holocaust Memorial Day, News.Az reports.

“Today marks the Holocaust Memorial Day - one of the most heinous crimes of our time. On this Day, we remember and stand together against hatred, genocide, crimes against humanity, racism, and xenophobia,” the ministry said.

The Holocaust, also known as the Shoah, was the genocide of European Jews during World War II. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across Europe.

