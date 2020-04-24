Holy month of Ramadan begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ramadan, which falls on the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar is the most sacred month of the year in Islamic culture.

The date of Ramadan may vary from country to country depending on whether the moon has been sighted or not. It begins and ends with the appearance of the new moon.

As the cycle of the lunar calendar does not match the solar calendar, the dates of Ramadan change by approximately 11 days each year.

Ramadan draws a special feeling of excitement among Muslims. The origin of Ramadan is connected with the life of Muhammad, the founding prophet of Islam.

During the holy month, Muslims around the world fast during daylight hours.

Azerbaijan, a predominantly Muslim country, has celebrated the Ramadan officially since 1993, following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

This year, the 1st day of the month of Ramadan coincides with April 25 of the Christian chronology. The Intention night falls on the night of April 24 to 25.

Based on the calendar, the Ahya nights (Leylat al-Qadr – Night of Destiny) fall on the days of May 12, May 14, May 16, and May 20.

Ramadan holiday will be celebrated on the 1st day of the month of Shavval – on May 24 which is determined on the basis of the time of appearance of Moon on the horizon above the territory of our country.

