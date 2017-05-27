Holy month of Ramadan begins

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eid al-Fitr will be will celebrated on June 26 – the 1st of Shawwal with the appearance of moonrise in our territory.

According to the fatwa issued by the Gazi Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) on the holy month of Ramadan, the calculations conducted by the Shamakhi-based Tusi Astrophysical Observatory of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) say that the 1st of Ramadan—that is, when the moon appears—will fall on May 27 this year, APA reported.

The CMO, together with the ANAS Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, has compiled a special Ramadan booklet that includes the dates of the first day of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, salah times, as well as daily prayers specific of this month.



It is also noted that Eid al-Fitr will be will celebrated on June 26 – the 1st of Shawwal with the appearance of moonrise in our territory.



The fatwa also says that the time of Zakat al-Fitr, which is the charity given to the poor at the end of the fasting in Ramadan, is the last ten days of Ramadan. According to the Gazi Council, per head Zakat al-Fitr is recommended to make up AZN 5-10.

News.Az

News.Az