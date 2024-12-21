Honda, Nissan eye mutual production of vehicles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. will consider launching a manufacturing partnership in which they will build vehicles at each other's plants, a source close to the matter said Saturday.

Honda will also study possibly producing hybrid vehicles for Nissan, which is struggling in North America where there is solid demand for gasoline-electric vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media. The two carmakers began talks on a merger that would create the world's third-biggest automaker group by volume, people familiar with the matter said earlier.Honda, Japan's second-largest car company, and Nissan, its third-largest, are in talks to deepen ties with an eye on potentially setting up a holding company, according to two people familiar with the matter. One of the people said the automakers are also discussing a potential merger.A merger could create the world's third-largest auto group by vehicle sales behind Toyota and Volkswagen, with an annual output of 7.4 million vehicles.

