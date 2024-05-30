Hong Kong convicts 14 in biggest national security case

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Hong Kong’s biggest national security case, 14 people have been found guilty and two have been acquitted, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The convicts have been found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion that centers around their involvement in an unofficial primary election in July 2020.Those convicted include former district councilors, former lawmakers, and a former journalist, Hong Kong Free Press news reported.They were among the 47 people arrested under the Beijing-imposed security law in January 2021 for their roles in unofficial primaries.The charges include “planning to use legislative powers to indiscriminately veto bills – such as the budget – ultimately forcing the chief executive’s resignation and a government shutdown.”Lawrence Lau and Lee Yue-shun were the first two tried under the Beijing-imposed controversial security law but acquitted of their charges.Those found guilty were immediately taken into custody and face three levels of penalties, including life imprisonment.Meanwhile, Australia expressed “concern” over security law convictions in Hong Kong."We are deeply concerned by the verdicts handed down” for some, including a guilty verdict for Australian citizen Gordon Ng, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.She added: "The systemic erosion of Hong Kong's rights, freedoms, autonomy and democratic processes has been consistently raised with China and Hong Kong. We have called on Hong Kong authorities to uphold those elements."Hong Kong witnessed massive anti-government protests in 2019, following which China imposed a controversial national security law in 2020. Hong Kong has implemented its own version of the law this year.

News.Az