Hong Kong leader backs China’s stance on Japan amid diplomatic tensions

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Monday that his government supports China’s diplomatic policy toward Japan and will monitor the situation closely, responding as necessary. This marks the first public comment by a Hong Kong official on the recent dispute affecting China-Japan relations.

The tensions arose after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in parliament on November 7 that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could provoke a Japanese military response, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“These extremely erroneous remarks have severely deteriorated the atmosphere for exchanges between China and Japan,” Lee said, noting the comments cast doubt on the effectiveness of diplomatic and economic exchanges.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi described Japan’s remarks as “shocking” and accused Tokyo of sending a misleading signal regarding Taiwan, which China claims but whose government rejects.

Hong Kong has reportedly halted some exchanges with Japan’s consulate, though Lee did not confirm this, emphasizing that any actions must “align with the nation’s dignity and the benefits of Hong Kongers.”

The city’s security bureau updated its travel advisory for Japan on November 15, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Japan is a major destination for Hong Kong residents, with nearly 150 daily flights connecting the two regions during peak periods such as Lunar New Year. Last year, approximately 2.68 million Hong Kong residents visited Japan, representing 7.3% of all foreign visitors. Airlines including Cathay Pacific are offering flexible rebooking and itinerary options amid the heightened tensions.

