Hong Kong leader to hold first community talks in bid to end crisis

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam will hold her first talks with members of the public on Thursday in a bid to resolve a political crisis that has fueled

Beijing-backed Lam will hold a dialogue with 150 members of the community, with each participant given around three minutes to express their views, city authorities have said.

Tight security is expected around the venue in the commercial and nightlife district of Wan Chai, where some schools and businesses planned to close early ahead of the meeting scheduled for 1100 GMT.

“Deep wounds have been opened in our society. These will take time to heal,” Lam said in an opinion piece in the New York Times ahead of the talks.

“But it remains this government’s hope that conversation will triumph over conflict and that through its actions, calm can be restored and trust can be rebuilt within the community,” she added.

What started as protests over a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial have evolved into broader calls for greater democracy, among other demands.

