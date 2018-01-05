Horadiz marks 24th anniversary of liberation from Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s armed forces celebrate the 24th anniversary of Horadiz operation lasted from Dec. 1993 until Jan. 6, 1994, AzVision.az reports.

At that time, Azerbaijani Armed Forces prevented the Armenian Armed Forces’ attack on Beylagan launching a counter-attack and liberated a large part of Fuzuli district. The sides kept fighting in Fuzuli and Jabrayil. However, the Azerbaijani side couldn’t successfully conduct the operation as new military units helped Armenia’s armed forces.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces achieved to liberate 21 000 hectares of lands from Armenian occupation including the Horadiz settlement, 20 villages of Fuzuli district and Jojug Merjanli village of Jabrayil district. The Horadiz operation is the most successful military operation conducted in winter 1994 by Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

News.Az

