Hot weather to prevail in Absheron peninsula
- 04 Jul 2018 11:15
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Environment
Hot weather will continue to prevail in Absheron peninsula until July 5 evening, the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA.
Hot temperature is extremely risky for meteorologically sensitive people. It is not advisable to be in the open during the daytime for a long time.
