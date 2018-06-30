Yandex metrika counter

Hot weather to prevail in Baku in coming days

  • Environment
  • Share
Hot weather to prevail in Baku in coming days

Hot weather will prevail in Baku and Absheron peninsula until July 2.

The temperature will be 37…41 C in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA on June 30.

Hydrometeorology Department warned that such weather conditions are unfavorable for the majority the population, especially for weather-sensitive people. It is not recommended to stay outside for a long time during the daytime. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      