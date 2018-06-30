Hot weather to prevail in Baku in coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hot weather will prevail in Baku and Absheron peninsula until July 2.

The temperature will be 37…41 C in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA on June 30.

Hydrometeorology Department warned that such weather conditions are unfavorable for the majority the population, especially for weather-sensitive people. It is not recommended to stay outside for a long time during the daytime.

