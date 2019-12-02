Yandex metrika counter

House fire kills 13 Pakistanis in Jordan

  • World
  • Share
House fire kills 13 Pakistanis in Jordan

Thirteen Pakistani expatriates were killed in a house fire in western Jordan, according to the civil defense authority on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The blaze broke out at dawn on Monday in a house inhabited by two Pakistani families in the town of Karameh before firefighters managed to bring it under control, the authority said in a statement.

Three other Pakistanis were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      