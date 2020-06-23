House of Azerbaijan to be built in Russia’s Yekaterinburg region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of Sverdlovsk Regional Public Organization "Azerbaijan Cultural Center" Shahin Shikhlinski has said a House of Azerbaijan will be built in Yekaterinburg region, Russian Federation, AZERTAC reports.

He noted that the area for the construction of the 18-storey building would be allocated by September 1. “Negotiations are now ongoing with the government of the Sverdlovsk region, and several areas have been proposed for the construction of the building,” Shikhlinski added.

News.Az