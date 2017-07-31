Houses damaged after Armenia shells Garalar village of Tovuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 29-30, the Garalar village of Tovuz district, which is bordering Armenia’s Berd district, came under fire from the Armenian army, according to APA’s wes

Armenia’s main target was, as usual, civilians engaging in farming. The roofs and walls of the houses are seriously damaged as a consequence of intense shelling with large-caliber weapons. The villagers say that Armenians are constantly making such provocations during planting.

The Garalar village is home to some 242 people who live in 43 houses. The upper part of the village comes under fire on a frequent basis as it is directly exposed to Armenian outposts.

News.Az

News.Az