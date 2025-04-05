Houthis claim attack on Israeli military site in Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Houthi group in Yemen claimed Saturday that it targeted an Israeli military site in Tel Aviv with a drone.

It said the operation was carried out in support of the Palestinian people, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, speaking on the group's al-Masirah TV, said Yemeni drone forces targeted an Israeli military site in the Yafa (Tel Aviv) area with a "Yafa-type" drone.

Israel previously reported that it intercepted a drone from the east above the Arava region in the south.

Saree said an American Giant Shark F360 drone that was gathering intelligence for the US and Israel, was shot down by Houthi air defense systems in Saada, Yemen, in a separate attack.

"Our forces will continue to carry out their duties in support of the oppressed Palestinian people until the attacks cease and the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted," he added.

News.Az