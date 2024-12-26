Houthis claim drone strike forced US aircraft carrier to retreat in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Thursday to force a US aircraft carrier to retreat in the Red Sea after a drone strike.

The local 26 September website, an outlet linked to the Houthi-run Defense Ministry, said the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman was forced to retreat northward in the Red Sea toward Egypt’s Suez Canal after an attack earlier this week, News.az reports, citing foreign media. The Yemeni website said that satellite imagery showed the US carrier moving away from Yemeni waters.There was no immediate US comment on the Houthi claim.On Sunday, the Houthis said that they had thwarted what they called a US-British attack on Yemen, claiming to have shot down a US F-18 fighter jet after an attack on USS Harry S. Truman and accompanying destroyers.US Central Command (CENTCOM), for its part, confirmed that an F/A-18 fighter jet was downed over the Red Sea by “friendly fire.”

