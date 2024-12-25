Houthis claim hypersonic missile strike on Israeli military facility near Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Houthi rebel group in Yemen, also known as Ansar Allah, has claimed responsibility for launching a hypersonic missile at a military target near Tel Aviv.

The missile, identified as a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, struck a military facility in the Jaffa neighborhood, which is part of the Tel Aviv area, News.Az reports, citing Al Masirah TV channel. Sare’e claimed the attack was successful in achieving its objectives.On the night of the attack, Israeli air-defense systems intercepted the missile before it entered Israeli airspace, and air-raid sirens were activated in central Israel.This strike comes after the Houthis issued warnings of potential retaliation against Israel following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in Gaza. The Houthis also declared they would block Israeli-associated ships from navigating the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, responding to Israel’s military actions in Gaza.Since mid-November, the Houthis have attacked numerous civilian ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. In response, the U.S. has formed an international coalition, preparing for the "Prosperity Guardian" operation to safeguard maritime freedom in the region, while conducting strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

