How Do Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rank Among Experts' Best Cryptos To Buy Now?

For many traders entering or rebalancing portfolios in the middle of this 2025 cycle, the question remains: are meme coins still worth it?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have recently enjoyed renewed attention. But despite their recent runs, not every analyst is convinced they're still among the best cryptos to buy now, especially with new players like Remittix (RTX) beginning to gain serious ground.

So, let’s explore how Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu rank among experts’ best cryptos to buy now.

PEPE & SHIB: Still Trending, But Not Leading?

Pepe Coin, born as a viral meme in 2023, has had a solid 2025. It's bounced off key support zones and benefited from repeated spikes in search volume and social chatter. But while PEPE still thrives on short-term sentiment, its price movements tend to follow a predictable pattern: sudden rallies followed by just-as-fast corrections.

On the other hand, Shiba Inu is a more seasoned asset. It has a larger ecosystem, including its own Layer 2 network (Shibarium), a DEX and even metaverse plans. But the price action has been disappointing lately as the tokens have failed to break resistance and move to new highs.

So, while both coins still have massive community followings, their fundamental use-cases remain limited. And that’s a key reason why some investors are turning elsewhere.

Enter Remittix (RTX): Real Utility, Early Opportunity

Remittix isn’t trying to win on memes. It’s winning on relevance. The project tackles one of the world's most significant financial problems: cross-border remittances. Every year, over $850 billion moves across borders, often through outdated systems that charge high fees and take days to settle. RTX is designed to simplify that process using blockchain, offering faster, cheaper and more transparent transfers.

And unlike PEPE or SHIB, Remittix has a built-in revenue-sharing model. RTX token holders may receive a cut of platform transaction fees, creating a real incentive to hold long term, not just flip for quick gains.

Why Analysts Are Watching RTX Closely

Remittix has already raised over $20 million in its ongoing presale, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing. The beta wallet waitlist is live, community numbers are growing, and early-stage investors have already seen a 484% increase in token value before any major listings.

For those looking beyond the meme coin noise, RTX offers:

A working roadmap with real-world integrations

Active community growth with a $250K campaign drawing attention

PEPE coin and Shiba Inu still have their place, especially for short-term trades. But utility-based tokens like Remittix are climbing the rankings fast when it comes to longer-term upside.

Several analysts now place RTX alongside the top early-stage cryptos to watch in 2025, especially for investors looking beyond just hype and hashtags.

News.Az