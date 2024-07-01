+ ↺ − 16 px

Journalist Kerim Sultanov reports in the video that recent events in the South Caucasus have captured global attention as French politicians and public figures urge President Emmanuel Macron to deploy troops to Armenia.

Published by Le Point, the appeal claims Armenia is "under threat of extinction" and calls for immediate military assistance. Prominent signatories include Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and former presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse, alongside dozens of others.This plea raises critical questions. Why is France, a distant nation, keen on intervening in this conflict? Is it driven by genuine humanitarian concerns or broader political strategies? France's move seems aimed at increasing its influence in the geopolitically significant South Caucasus region.France has historical ties with Armenia, but modern interventions often carry political undertones. Figures like Hidalgo and Pécresse are known for their strong positions on Azerbaijan, casting doubt on their objectivity. Hidalgo's illegal visits to Azerbaijani Karabakh and Pécresse's use of the conflict for political gain highlight the complex interplay between internal French politics and international relations.Claims of Armenia's existential threat require nuanced analysis. Tensions remain high post-Karabakh conflict, but calls for military intervention oversimplify complex historical and ethnic issues. Such actions risk exacerbating the situation rather than fostering peace.French intervention could also strain European relations with the Caucasus. Military involvement by one European country sets a dangerous precedent, undermining international law and sovereignty. The presence of French troops in Armenia could escalate conflicts, drawing in other nations.France is not the only external player in the Caucasus; Russia, Turkey, and Iran also have significant interests. Unilateral actions by France risk heightening tensions and complicating the regional dynamics.In summary, France's call for military intervention in Armenia appears ill-considered and potentially destabilizing. Rather than escalating conflict, France should leverage its diplomatic influence to promote dialogue and peaceful resolution. The international community must work together to ensure stability and respect for sovereignty in the South Caucasus.

News.Az