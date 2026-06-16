How to protect yourself from online scams, phishing, and identity theft

How to protect yourself from online scams, phishing, and identity theft

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cybercrime is becoming more sophisticated than ever

The digital world has transformed how people communicate, work, shop, bank, and access information. While these technological advances have created unprecedented convenience, they have also created new opportunities for cybercriminals, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Why the World Cup is hurting some Vancouver businesses

Starmer pushes to counter Russian disinformation after arson attacks

Iran-linked hackers claim breach of FBI drone systems

Europol dismantles AudiA6 crypto laundering network used by gangs

Online scams, phishing attacks, and identity theft have become some of the fastest-growing forms of crime worldwide, affecting millions of individuals and businesses every year.

In 2026, cybercriminals are using increasingly sophisticated techniques to trick victims into revealing personal information, transferring money, downloading malicious software, or granting access to sensitive accounts. Artificial intelligence, deepfake technology, social engineering tactics, and large-scale data breaches have made online fraud more convincing and harder to detect than ever before.

The consequences of falling victim to a scam can be severe. Financial losses, stolen identities, damaged credit scores, compromised personal information, and emotional stress can affect victims for years.

The good news is that most online scams can be prevented. Understanding how cybercriminals operate and adopting strong digital security habits can dramatically reduce your risk of becoming a victim.

Understanding the Most Common Online Threats

Before learning how to protect yourself, it is important to understand the types of threats people commonly encounter online.

Cybercriminals use various methods to exploit trust, urgency, fear, curiosity, and lack of awareness. While technologies evolve, many scams continue to rely on basic psychological manipulation.

The most common threats include phishing attacks, identity theft, financial scams, malware infections, fake online stores, investment fraud, romance scams, and social media impersonation.

Recognizing these threats is the first step toward protecting yourself and your personal information.

What Is Phishing?

Phishing is one of the most widespread forms of cybercrime.

A phishing attack occurs when criminals impersonate a trusted organization, company, government agency, bank, colleague, or family member to trick victims into revealing sensitive information.

This information may include:

Passwords

Banking credentials

Credit card numbers

Social Security or national identification numbers

One-time verification codes

Personal details

Phishing attacks often arrive through email, text messages, phone calls, social media platforms, or messaging applications.

A phishing message typically creates a sense of urgency. Victims may be told their account has been suspended, suspicious activity has been detected, a payment failed, or immediate action is required to avoid negative consequences.

The goal is to pressure people into acting before they have time to think critically.

What Is Identity Theft?

Identity theft occurs when criminals obtain enough personal information to impersonate another person.

Stolen information may include:

Full name

Date of birth

National identification number

Passport details

Banking information

Address

Phone number

Online account credentials

Once criminals obtain this information, they may open financial accounts, apply for loans, make purchases, file fraudulent claims, or commit other crimes using the victim's identity.

Identity theft can remain undetected for months or even years.

Victims often discover the problem only after receiving debt collection notices, finding unauthorized transactions, or noticing unexplained changes in their financial records.

Why Online Scams Continue to Succeed

Many people assume that only inexperienced internet users become victims of scams.

In reality, cybercriminals successfully target individuals of all ages, professions, and educational backgrounds.

Scammers are skilled at exploiting human emotions such as fear, excitement, greed, trust, loneliness, and urgency.

For example, a scammer may claim that:

Your bank account has been compromised

You have won a prize

A family member needs emergency assistance

Your package cannot be delivered

You owe taxes

An investment opportunity guarantees extraordinary returns

These messages are designed to provoke immediate reactions before rational thinking takes over.

The more emotionally charged the situation, the greater the likelihood that someone may make a mistake.

Create Strong and Unique Passwords

One of the simplest and most effective security measures is using strong passwords.

Many people continue to use weak passwords that can be guessed easily through automated attacks.

Examples of poor passwords include:

123456

password

qwerty

birthdays

names of family members

A strong password should contain:

Uppercase letters

Lowercase letters

Numbers

Special characters

Sufficient length

Equally important is avoiding password reuse.

If one website suffers a data breach and you use the same password elsewhere, criminals may gain access to multiple accounts.

Password managers can help generate and securely store unique passwords for every account.

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication

Multi-factor authentication, often called MFA or two-factor authentication, adds an extra layer of protection.

Instead of relying solely on a password, MFA requires a second verification step.

This may involve:

A smartphone authentication app

A security key

A fingerprint

Facial recognition

A temporary verification code

Even if a criminal obtains your password, they will often be unable to access the account without the second authentication factor.

Security experts consistently recommend enabling MFA wherever possible, especially for email accounts, banking services, and social media platforms.

Learn to Identify Phishing Attempts

Recognizing phishing messages is one of the most important cybersecurity skills.

Before clicking links or opening attachments, carefully examine messages for warning signs.

Common indicators include:

Unexpected requests for personal information

Poor grammar or spelling

Suspicious links

Generic greetings

Urgent deadlines

Threats of account closure

Requests for payment or verification

Always verify the legitimacy of messages independently.

Instead of clicking links, visit official websites directly through your browser or contact organizations using verified phone numbers.

A few extra seconds of caution can prevent significant financial and personal damage.

Be Careful With Links and Attachments

Many cyberattacks begin with a single click.

Malicious links can lead to fake websites designed to steal credentials or install malware on your device.

Attachments may contain harmful software capable of:

Recording keystrokes

Stealing passwords

Encrypting files

Monitoring activity

Gaining unauthorized access

If you receive an unexpected attachment or suspicious link, do not open it.

When in doubt, verify the sender through an independent communication channel before interacting with the content.

Keep Software Updated

Software updates are often viewed as inconveniences, but they play a critical role in cybersecurity.

Developers regularly release updates to address security vulnerabilities discovered by researchers and attackers.

Outdated software can leave devices exposed to known threats.

Regularly update:

Operating systems

Web browsers

Mobile applications

Antivirus software

Routers

Smart devices

Automatic updates provide one of the easiest ways to maintain digital security.

Protect Your Personal Information Online

Many scams begin with information that people voluntarily share online.

Cybercriminals frequently gather data from social media profiles and public sources.

Oversharing can provide attackers with valuable information such as:

Birthdays

Family relationships

Addresses

Phone numbers

Employment details

Travel plans

This information can be used to answer security questions, create convincing scams, or impersonate victims.

Review privacy settings regularly and think carefully before sharing personal information publicly.

Monitor Financial Accounts Regularly

Early detection is one of the best defenses against fraud.

Check bank accounts, credit card statements, and financial records frequently.

Look for:

Unauthorized purchases

Unrecognized withdrawals

Suspicious transfers

New accounts

Unexpected charges

Many financial institutions allow customers to set up real-time transaction alerts.

These notifications can help identify fraudulent activity before significant damage occurs.

Avoid Public Wi-Fi Risks

Public Wi-Fi networks can expose users to security risks if proper precautions are not taken.

Cybercriminals sometimes create fake hotspots or intercept communications on unsecured networks.

When using public Wi-Fi:

Avoid online banking

Avoid entering sensitive passwords

Use secure websites

Enable a virtual private network (VPN)

Disable automatic network connections

A VPN encrypts internet traffic and helps protect data from interception.

Be Skeptical of Investment Opportunities

Financial scams continue to evolve, particularly in areas involving cryptocurrencies, online trading, and emerging technologies.

Fraudsters often promise:

Guaranteed profits

Risk-free investments

Exclusive opportunities

Unrealistically high returns

Legitimate investments always involve some degree of risk.

If an opportunity sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Research companies thoroughly and consult qualified financial professionals before investing significant amounts of money.

Watch for AI-Powered Scams and Deepfakes

Artificial intelligence has introduced new challenges for online security.

Criminals can now create realistic fake voices, videos, images, and messages designed to impersonate trusted individuals.

Deepfake technology can make scams appear highly convincing.

For example, victims may receive phone calls that sound like family members, coworkers, or executives requesting urgent assistance.

When receiving unusual requests involving money, sensitive information, or urgent action, verify the request through an independent channel before responding.

Protect Children and Older Adults

Certain groups are often targeted more aggressively by scammers.

Children may be vulnerable due to limited awareness of online risks, while older adults are frequently targeted because scammers assume they possess savings or may be less familiar with modern technology.

Families should discuss cybersecurity openly and educate relatives about common scams.

Simple awareness can prevent significant financial and emotional harm.

What to Do If You Become a Victim

Even cautious individuals can fall victim to sophisticated scams.

If you suspect fraud:

Stop communicating with the scammer. Change affected passwords immediately. Contact your bank or financial institution. Enable additional security measures. Report the incident to relevant authorities. Monitor accounts closely. Inform affected contacts if accounts have been compromised.

Acting quickly can limit damage and improve the chances of recovering funds or preventing further fraud.

The Future of Online Security

As technology evolves, cybercriminals will continue adapting their methods.

Artificial intelligence, automation, and digital transformation will create both new opportunities and new risks.

The most effective defense will remain a combination of technology, awareness, skepticism, and good security practices.

Cybersecurity is no longer solely the responsibility of governments or technology companies. Every internet user plays a role in protecting personal information and maintaining digital safety.

The Bottom Line

Online scams, phishing attacks, and identity theft are among the most significant digital threats facing individuals today. While cybercriminals continue developing increasingly sophisticated tactics, most attacks still rely on exploiting human trust, urgency, and inattention.

Strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, software updates, privacy awareness, cautious online behavior, and healthy skepticism can dramatically reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

In an increasingly connected world, cybersecurity awareness is not simply a technical skill—it is an essential life skill. The more informed and vigilant individuals become, the better equipped they are to protect their finances, identities, and personal information from online threats.

News.Az