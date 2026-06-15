How to write a business letter: Format, structure, and professional tips

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Despite the rise of email and instant messaging, the business letter remains the standard for formal professional communication. Whether you are making a complaint, proposing a partnership, applying for a position, or issuing an official notice, a well-formatted letter signals professionalism and attention to detail. This guide covers the standard business letter format, the essential sections every letter needs, and the key principles of business letter writing that make your correspondence effective.

When to Use a Formal Business Letter

A formal business letter is appropriate whenever a written record matters or when the situation calls for a level of formality that email does not convey. Common workplace situations that warrant one include:

Job applications and cover letters

Letters of recommendation or reference

Formal complaints or dispute resolution

Business proposals or partnership offers

Official notices, terminations, or policy changes

Correspondence with government bodies or legal entities

In each of these cases, a properly formatted letter — rather than a casual email — demonstrates that you take the matter seriously and creates a paper trail that can be referenced later.

Business Letter Format: The Three Main Styles

Before you begin writing, you need to choose a business letter format. There are three standard layouts in professional use:

Full Block

The most widely used format. Every element — sender address, date, recipient address, salutation, body, and closing — is left-aligned. Paragraphs are single-spaced with a blank line between each. This is the default choice for most professional contexts and is the easiest to produce consistently.

Modified Block

The same as a full block, except the date, complimentary close, and signature block are aligned to the center of the page rather than the left margin. Body paragraphs remain left-aligned and are not indented. This style has a slightly less formal appearance and suits correspondence with established contacts.

Semi-Block

Similar to a modified block, but each body paragraph begins with a half-inch indent rather than starting flush at the left margin. This is the least common of the three styles and is considered more traditional. It is rarely used in contemporary business letter writing outside of specific industries or organizations with established style guides.

How to Format a Business Letter: Section by Section

Regardless of which layout you choose, the standard sections of a formal business letter remain the same. Here is what to include and in what order:

Sender’s address or letterhead. Your full name (if writing personally), street address, city, state, and ZIP code. If your organization has a letterhead, use it — you do not need to retype the address. Leave a blank line before the date. Date. Write the date in full: October 12, 2025 — not 10/12/25. Place it two lines below the sender's address. Recipient’s inside address. The recipient’s full name, title, company name, and address. This appears two to four lines below the date, always left-aligned regardless of format style. Salutation. Use Dear + title + last name + colon: “Dear Ms. Johnson:” A colon — not a comma — is the standard for formal letters. If you do not know the recipient’s name, use their title: “Dear Hiring Manager:” Body paragraphs. Single-spaced, with a blank line between each paragraph. Open with a clear statement of purpose. The middle paragraphs should provide context, evidence, or detail. The final paragraph should state what action you are requesting or what happens next. Complimentary close. “Sincerely” is the most universally accepted close. “Respectfully” suits highly formal contexts. “Best regards” works for established professional relationships. Capitalize only the first word. Signature block. Leave four lines after the close for a handwritten or digital signature. Below that, type your full name, job title, and contact details. Optional notations. Enclosure notations (Enc: Q3 Report), reference initials, or CC lines go two lines below the signature block, left-aligned.

Key Principles of Professional Business Letter Writing

Knowing how to write a business letter correctly goes beyond format. The writing itself needs to meet professional standards:

Be concise. A business letter should fit on one page where possible. Readers in professional settings are busy — get to the point in the first paragraph.

State your purpose immediately. Do not bury your reason for writing. The opening sentence or two should make clear why you are writing and what you need.

Use plain, direct language. Avoid jargon, overly complex phrasing, or filler sentences. Write clearly enough that anyone reading the letter understands it on the first pass.

Maintain a professional tone throughout. Even in a complaint letter, keep the language measured and factual. Emotional or aggressive language weakens your position.

Proofread before sending. Spelling errors, grammar mistakes, or the wrong recipient name can undermine an otherwise strong letter. Read through the full document before printing or sending.

Using Templates to Format a Business Letter Faster

For recurring correspondence — client proposals, HR notices, and formal complaints — starting from a blank page every time adds unnecessary work. A well-structured template ensures the format is consistent and all required sections are in place before you write a single word of content.

PDF Guru’s letter templates cover a range of professional scenarios and include the standard sections pre-formatted — sender and recipient blocks, salutation, body, and closing — so you can focus on writing the content rather than rebuilding the structure each time.

Conclusion

A well-written business letter is one of the clearest signals of professional competence. Getting the business letter format right — the layout, the sections, the tone — takes a little practice, but the principles are consistent across situations. Whether you are writing for the first time or standardizing how your team handles formal correspondence, a solid format and direct writing style will serve you in every workplace situation.

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