How US policy led Turkey to seek BRICS membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish political scientist Engin Ozer stated in an interview with News.Az that the attempted coup in Turkey in 2016, supported by the United States, significantly influenced Ankara's subsequent foreign policy. Today, it is clear that the Global South, led by BRICS, is gaining popularity among countries with economic development levels below Western standards.

He noted that Iran and Saudi Arabia have announced their intention to join BRICS. This happened through China's mediation before the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip. Thus, China's leadership plays an important role in resolving global conflicts.Ozer emphasized that Turkey is also striving to unblock communications with Azerbaijan. This concerns the Zangezur Corridor, which is necessary not only for Azerbaijan but also for all interested countries participating in the Middle Corridor, which is part of China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative. After the war in Ukraine began, logistical routes from China to Europe through Russian territory came under sanctions. The alternative sea route is also under threat due to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Under these conditions, the Middle Corridor, which is directly connected to Turkey and Azerbaijan, has become the safest route. China is very interested in launching this project.He highlighted that all these steps are influenced by the situation in the Gaza Strip, where China's and Turkey's policies towards Israel coincide. The positions of China and Turkey have also converged on the issue of Syria, where elections will be held in the Kurdish autonomy on June 11. These factors strengthen cooperation between Turkey and China.At the same time, Turkey faces problems in the banking sector with Russia, which they are trying to resolve. For the past eight years, U.S. leadership has threatened Turkey with sanctions, which limits Turkey's access to external loans and leads to 75 percent inflation. Under these conditions, Turkey needs long-term external loans to stabilize its economy, which pushes it to cooperate with BRICS.Additionally, Turkey sees prospects in cooperating with Africa. Through BRICS, it is trying to implement projects in a number of African countries. Together with China and Russia, Turkey is actively operating in Africa. Recent events in Georgia also indicate a possible deterioration in Tbilisi's relations with the West, which could affect Turkey. All these factors suggest that Turkey is seeking alternative development paths. However, this does not mean that Turkey will leave NATO or sever ties with the West; it is not about such a radical shift. Turkey aims to strengthen economic ties with the Global South, including BRICS countries, which could benefit its economy.

News.Az