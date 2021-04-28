Huawei to apply its most advanced technologies in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Chinese information and communications technology (ICT) company Huawei will apply its most advanced digital technologies in the areas to be reconstructed in Karabakh region,” Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Azerbaijan said in a video interview with President Ilham Aliyev which involved representatives of companies involved in the “Smart Village” project to be implemented in the Aghali village of Zangilan district.

Congratulating President Ilham Aliyev on the great victory in the Patriotic War, the CEO expressed Huawei’s readiness to present the most advanced technologies in Karabakh and participate in the development of "Smart Villages" in the future.

“As a leading provider of Smart City and Smart Village technologies, our company has extensive experience in this field, and it has to its credit more than 100 global projects. We will supply the latest products and technologies to provide the most advanced technologies for the "Smart Village" in Karabakh. We will be using for the first time Gigabit AirPON technology in Azerbaijan. The technology can reduce optical-fiber cable laying from 10 kilometers to 1 kilometer. Thus, we can speed up the construction of the network and save costs,” he said.

“The first phase of the "Smart Village" project will feature creation of safe living environment, as well as implementation of "smart education", "smart health" and "smart agriculture" systems in Karabakh,” the CEO added.

News.Az