Huffpost: Mehriban Aliyeva becomes Azerbaijan's First VP, US should take note

The appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva to the post of first vice-president of Azerbaijan is a result of her political experience and activity.

Dr. Mallory Moss Katz, a commentator on women’s issues and psychiatry, wrote in an article published by the Huffington Post that the first Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has been deputy chair of the New Azerbaijan Party since 2013, and also Azerbaijani MP since 2005. The author adds that Mehriban Aliyeva is also a medical doctor, has a degree in philosophy, according to AzVision.

“Her humanitarian contributions to her country and abroad illustrate her dedication to her people by improving their access to medical care and education,” the author wrote.

“Frankly, in these uncertain times, I would be proud to call First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva my vice-president, and can only hope that one day the US will finally follow suit and accept women in this position as well,” said the article.

Mehriban Aliyeva, through her leadership of The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, partners with numerous global agencies, non-governmental organizations, and humanitarian endeavors, says Katz in her article.

Such partners of The Heydar Aliyev Foundation include 32 embassies, the World Affairs Council of America, UNICEF, and others, the article said.

“Some of the many goals of the foundation are to promote religious tolerance and assist the vulnerable groups of the population of Azerbaijan and abroad,” said the author.

As president of The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva oversees a vast organization and her responsibilities include implementing its goals, identifying the foundation’s target priorities, and managing the huge structure of the foundation, the article said.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has political experience of her own, according to the article.

“She received greater than 90 percent of constituency votes in three different parliamentary elections,” the author wrote. “The humanitarian element of her work has emphasized improving the living conditions of people, both home and abroad. As president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, she directed the building of numerous schools and hospitals as well as donations to assist the Louvre Museum in France and the Palace of Versailles.”

Similar to many first ladies of the US, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is highly regarded by the citizens of Azerbaijan, said the article.

Two of the most popular US first ladies, Nancy Reagan and Eleanor Roosevelt, were also beloved by many and were considered to be essential to their husbands’ success at the post of the president, according to the article.

One of the most disturbing criticisms of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is about her beauty, the author wrote.

“Is that supposed to be a disqualifier for political aptitude?” the article said. “Such criticism is shallow to say the least and misogynist at worst. I do not believe that I have ever heard disapproval of male politicians for their good looks - was President John F. Kennedy reproached for being an attractive man?”

News.Az

