Hulusi Akar: Accusing Azerbaijani army of destruction is mistake

Some western politicians’ claims against the Azerbaijani army that they “destroyed” Karabakh is a great mistake, according to the Turkish defense minister on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“These unrealistic statements are completely false evaluations. The Azerbaijani army did not do anything there against the international law,” Hulusi Akar said during his visit to the Turkish engine maker TUSAS premises in the capital Ankara.

Akar said the Azerbaijani army just liberated their own lands which had been under three-decade long occupation by Armenia.

He warned that everybody should know it and avoid making such claims and blaming the Azerbaijani army.

“Accusing the Azerbaijani army of ‘destroying’ is really great negligence, a great mistake,” Akar said, adding that liberating its lands under occupation is a “sacred duty” for a country.

News.Az