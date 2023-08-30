Humanitarian aid convoy for Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh still waiting for passage on Aghdam-Khankendi road

A convoy with humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region is still waiting for passage on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, News.Az reports.

The humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society from Baku to persons of Armenian origin living in Karabakh has reached Aghdam.

The humanitarian aid convoy, consisting of 40 tons of flour products, will be delivered via the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

