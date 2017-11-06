Hundreds of people evacuated in Moscow after bomb threat calls

Amid a wave of bomb threats being phoned in across Russia, there are reports of a series of mass evacuations taking place in different venues in Moscow, AzVision.az reports citing Sputnik.

Social media users have started to tweet that evacuations were underway at the Bolshoi Theatre, the GUM department store and Metropol Moscow Hotel, AzVision reports.

Conflicting media reports suggest that 700 to 3,500 have been evacuated from the Bolshoi Theatre.

Ria Novosti reported citing law enforcement agencies that 700 people were evacuated from the Bolshoi Theater after an anonymous bomb threat call.

Earlier in the day, the reports emerged that the Mega Belaya Dacha shopping center had been evacuated.

