Hungarian companies ready to take part in reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands

Azerbaijan and Hungary discussed how Hungarian companies can participate in the reconstruction of areas previously affected by Second Karabakh war, Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Hungarian co-chair of the Hungarian-Azerbaijan IGC wrote on his official Facebook page.

Szijjártó noted that the topic was discussed during a video conference with Sahil Babayev, the Azerbaijani Minister for Labor and Social Welfare, Co-Chair of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani Joint Economic Committee.

Szijjártó’s said there is no doubt that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been among what has made headlines in the international press alongside the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hungary has always stood up for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. After the end of the conflict, we have now discussed how Hungarian companies can participate in the reconstruction of areas previously affected by the war,” he said.

Szijjártó added that the Azerbaijani side welcomed this intention, and Hungarian EximBank has opened a $100 million credit line for Hungarian companies intending to participate in the reconstruction program. In order to reduce the consequences of the war, Hungary also offered a grant of 25,000 euros for de-mining activities, he said.

“Hungarian companies have recently significantly increased their presence in the Azerbaijani market: MOL has made the largest Hungarian corporate investment ever, Wizz Air is ready to resume flights, Hell has gained a 25-percent market share, and our cattle exports have resumed," Szijjártó added.

Here in Central Europe, Szijjártó noted, it is also important to be able to buy gas from as many sources as possible.

“A direct gas pipeline connection has been established between Azerbaijan and Europe. Hungary will also potentially be able to buy gas from Azerbaijan,” he said.

News.Az