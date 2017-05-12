Hungarian dishes and beverages to be presented in Baku
- 12 May 2017 08:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 121591
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/hungarian-dishes-and-beverages-to-be-presented-in-baku Copied
Tasting of Hungarian dishes and drinks will take place in Baku.
Report informs citing the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan that tasting will be held on May 18 in the embassy building.
During the event, guests will be invited to taste Hungarian national dishes, beverages and other Hungarian food products of premium class.
News.Az