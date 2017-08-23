Hungarian embassy in Azerbaijan suspends visa issuance due to force-majeure situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Consular section of Hungary’s Embassy in Azerbaijan is temporarily unable to accept visa applications due to a force-majeure situation, the embassy told APA

Applicants for long-term Schengen visas (visa D) can apply at the Embassy of Hungary in Tbilisi, Georgia, said the embassy.

“The Embassy currently processes the visa applications submitted before the force majeure situation. Updated information with regard to the situation at consular section will regularly be posted at the Embassy’s website: baku.mfa.gov.hu. Applicants can apply for visa after the consular section reopens,” said the embassy.

News.Az



