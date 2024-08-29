Hungarian FM opposes any Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russia, calls for peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto cautioned against Ukrainian long-range strikes into Russia and any further escalation of the conflict.

"If long-range attacks hit the territory of Russia, then the risk of escalation will only increase," he said on Facebook. "We don't want this," News.Az reports.He called for an end to the "insanity" and opposed additional weapons supplies to Ukraine.At an informal EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday, Szijjarto said he would advocate for the peace policy initiated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.On July 1, Hungary began its six-month presidency of the EU Council. Shortly afterward, on July 5, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to explore potential solutions for resolving the conflict in Ukraine and initiating peace talks. Following his Moscow visit, Orban traveled to Beijing, where he held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Earlier, on July 2, Orban met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss the conflict settlement in Ukraine.

News.Az