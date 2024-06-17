Hungarian MPs pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Attila Tilki, a member of the Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union and head of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani interparliamentary friendship group at the Hungarian National Assembly, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, and laid flowers at his grave, News.Az reports.

The delegation also placed flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.The Hungarian delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom and independence, placing flowers at their graves.

