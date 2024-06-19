Hungarian MPs witness ongoing restoration work in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 18, members of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani interparliamentary friendship group at the Hungarian National Assembly witnessed the traces of Armenian vandalism, as well as the ongoing reconstruction and restoration work in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district.

During the trip, the delegation visited the Agdam Juma mosque and reviewed the remains of the buildings destroyed by Armenians in the central street of the city.An employee of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan informed the visitors about the devastation and acts of vandalism, including the destruction of cultural, historical and religious monuments, caused by the occupying Armenia in the territory of Aghdam district during 30 years. They were informed that the Armenian vandals looted and destroyed the city of Aghdam, as well as other cities and villages they occupied. All the houses, social facilities and farms were destroyed. Following the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan has launched large-scale reconstruction works in the liberated territories.The Hungarian parliamentarians were also briefed about restoration works carried out and projects scheduled to be implemented following the Aghdam city master plan.The delegation was accompanied by Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov.

News.Az