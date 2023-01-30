Hungarian PM: Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for whole of Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The meetings held between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Hungary are always of exceptional importance. Mr. President and I have been working together for more than 10 years now. Our strategic cooperation has been raised to the next level and this cooperation has been expanded,” said Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban as he made joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Budapest, News.az reports.

“The present environment in international relations is more dangerous than it was before. The war in our neighborhood and the sanctions imposed by Brussels have created a very dangerous situation for Hungary, for our energy security, and the energy security of Europe has entered a sensitive period. These new conditions have immediately enhanced the importance of Azerbaijan. The significance of this country has made a kind of a leap forward. Azerbaijan has always been our friend, and now it is a strategic partner for the whole of Europe,” PM Viktor Urban emphasized.

News.Az