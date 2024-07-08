Hungarian PM calls for US-EU-China unity to end Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stressed the importance of the unity between the US, the EU and China to put an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Achieving peace in Ukraine will take a concerted effort from the warring parties as well as major powers – the EU, the EU and China, said Orban, who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, News.Az reports citing TASS."The issue of when the Russian-Ukrainian war will end will be decided by three world powers - the United States, the European Union and China - apart from the combatants. For this reason, we came to Beijing after my meetings with the warring parties," Orban wrote on his Facebook page.The head of the Hungarian government has repeatedly noted that a settlement of the Ukrainian crisis can be achieved only with the participation of the US and the EU, as the ongoing conflict there affects the entire European security system. He also expressed support for China's peace initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict.

