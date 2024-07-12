Hungarian PM Orban visits Trump at Mar-a-Lago - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban traveled to Florida on Thursday and met with former President Donald Trump following the NATO summit in Washington, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Orban met with Trump at the former president's beachside compound Mar-a-Lago and shared a photo of the two on social media with the caption: “We discussed ways to make peace. The good news of the day: he’s going to solve it!”On his own social media site, Trump posted: "Thank you Viktor. There must be PEACE, and quickly."The Hungarian leader has openly endorsed Trump's candidacy in this year's presidential election, and expressed hopes that the Republican will be able to bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.The Mar-a-Lago meeting — Orban's second since March — came as the latest stop on what he calls a “peace mission” aimed at finding a path toward ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

