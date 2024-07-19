Hungarian PM views Trump election victory as ‘key’ to Ukraine peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that a victory for former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming election would offer the best chance for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Addressing the Kossuth radio station's morning program, he said that a win for Trump in the election would also be a win for all those who want peace in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing TASS."After November, supporters of peace will have their day. Europe should think about the future," the prime minister asserted. He stressed that this was one of the main objectives of Hungary's presidency in the EU Council and these were the goals of the July 2-11 peacekeeping mission that saw him visit Kyiv, Moscow, Beijing, Washington D.C. and Trump's home in Florida.Orban also reiterated his key conclusions from trips to Ukraine and Russia, outlined in a letter to European Council President Charles Michel that was published by the Hungarian government on July 18. In his opinion, the parties are not ready to negotiate, believing that they can win the war on the ground. However, both sides think that time is on their side, that they can gain some advantage before peace talks begin.In this regard, the Hungarian prime minister believes that mediation efforts from the world's leading powers, primarily the US, the EU and China, will be required to resolve the conflict. "The Chinese, Europeans and Americans can achieve this, they just have to be able to ensure it," Orban emphasized.

