Hungarian Prime Minister pays official visit to Georgia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Georgia for a two-day official visit tomorrow.

Orban will arrive in Tbilisi tomorrow evening and will meet Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili on Friday morning, according to agenda.ge.

Following the face-to-face meeting the pair will open a Georgia-Hungary business forum in Tbilisi.

Orban is coming to Georgia together with his wife and high-ranking Hungarian officials, including Foreign and Trade Minister, National Economy Minister and Agriculture Minister.

The Hungarian delegation will have meetings with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze as well.

