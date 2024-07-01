Hungary assumes European Council presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary has taken over its six-month presidency of the European Council, News.Az reports.

In recent times, Hungary has experiencing serious disagreements with the EU management on a number of issues, including in regards to the conflict in Ukraine and migration.On July 1, Belgium will succeed Belgium, and, in late December, it will hand over the presidency to Poland.While announcing the agenda of the Hungarian presidency, Orban said that putting a prompt end to the conflict in Ukraine is its most important point. "We advocate the end of the war," the Prime Minister said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine still "casts a shadow on all events in the EU."The expansion of the EU is another important point of the agenda. There are five official membership candidates in the Western Balkans: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro. Hungary believes that their accession will "provide new energy and a new impetus," which the EU needs so much today.Meanwhile, Hungary believes that the expansion process does not tolerate double standards, and politicization must be avoided in this issue.

News.Az