Hungary, Azerbaijan are fraternal countries: PM Orban

Hungary and Azerbaijan are fraternal countries, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

The Hungarian premier made the remarks while speaking at the summit of heads of state and government of the Member States of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA, News.Az reports.

Orban stressed that Hungary and Azerbaijan enjoy very good relations.

“We are fraternal with the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan,” he said.

PM Orban also noted that there are many companies in Hungary that invest in Azerbaijan.

