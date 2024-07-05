Hungary considering quitting Int’l Criminal Court

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary is considering withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Anadolu Agency reported citing the 24.HU portal.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has instructed three ministers to "investigate what kind of consequences may be encountered in case of Hungary’s withdrawal from being a party” to the ICC, according to a report from the 24.HU portal.The report said Orban asked the three ministers to prepare an assessment of the possible consequences during a Council of Ministers Meeting held two days after the ICC applied on May 20 for the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.The court had previously issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Hungary would find itself in a difficult situation if he travelled to the country.The report pointed out that if Hungary decides to withdraw from the ICC, it would be the only country in the European Union that is not a party to the court.

