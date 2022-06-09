Hungary considers Azerbaijan a strategic partner, Katalin Novak says

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Hungary Katalin Novak has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President.

Please, allow me to extend my congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the national holiday of your country - Independence Day.

Relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan are of special importance for Hungary. Hungary considers Azerbaijan a strategic partner, and therefore I am pleased with the dynamic development of political, economic, and cultural ties between our countries.

I will try to create new mutually beneficial prospects for our bilateral relations in the coming period.

Mr. President, I wish you good health and new success in your high state activity."

