Hungary considers Azerbaijan a strategic partner, Katalin Novak says
President of Hungary Katalin Novak has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.
The congratulatory letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President.
Please, allow me to extend my congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the national holiday of your country - Independence Day.
Relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan are of special importance for Hungary. Hungary considers Azerbaijan a strategic partner, and therefore I am pleased with the dynamic development of political, economic, and cultural ties between our countries.
I will try to create new mutually beneficial prospects for our bilateral relations in the coming period.
Mr. President, I wish you good health and new success in your high state activity."