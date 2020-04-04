Hungary expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan sent 10,000 face masks to the Hungarian embassy in Baku on April 2, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote in a Facebook post.

“Another member state of the Turkic Council has shown solidarity towards the Hungarian people: the government of Azerbaijan has delivered 10 thousand masks today to our embassy in Azerbaijan,” Szijjártó said.

“We are already organizing the donation to Hungary in order to make it available to the employees in the front line of health protection as soon as possible,” he added.

News.Az

