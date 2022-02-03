Hungary expresses readiness to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

Hungary expresses readiness to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

Hungary expresses readiness to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian companies are ready to take part in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

He was speaking at the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister said the Hungarian companies are ready to participate in transport, energy and agricultural projects.

Szijjártó also stressed that Hungary has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

News.Az