Hungary expresses support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Hungary supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Hungary’s ministry of foreign affairs and trade said, Euroactiv reports. 

“Nagorno-Karabakh lies within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, and Hungary supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the states as a general principle of international law,” Hungary’s ministry of foreign affairs and trade said.

“Hungary supports the reduction of tensions in the escalating Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and a negotiated solution in the framework of the consultations by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the ministry added.


